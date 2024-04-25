'My Brother Lucked Out With Her': Riddhima Kapoor On Sister-In-Law Alia Bhatt

She also went on to add that Alia was a huge support system during Rishi Kapoor's passing, "She was a great support. She has been there at a bad time and she has been a part of it."

“We both were shattered. Ranbir and Alia used to come every single day. They both were amazing but when they would leave I would think of ways to make my mother happy and I would invite all my cousins just to pass the time so that she is happy, " she added about how much of a support all of the family was during Rishi Kapoor's passing and how she lived with her mom, Neetu Kapoor for a while where Ranbir and Alia came to visit every day.

She also opened up about how Ranbir is a reserved person. “That’s not a good thing. I am sure he has spoken to Alia about it. She was a great support. She has been there at a bad time and she has been a part of it. Ranbir doesn’t talk about his feelings, he doesn’t emote much off-screen. It was a difficult time.”

On the work front, Riddhima will soon be seen in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.