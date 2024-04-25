'My Brother Lucked Out With Her': Riddhima Kapoor On Sister-In-Law Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor from Alia-Ranbir's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, is set to debut in the web series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. In a recent interview, she shared how Alia Bhatt, her sister-in-law, provided immense support to the Kapoor family during Rishi Kapoor's passing, becoming a significant source of comfort for Ranbir.
Talking about Alia, she went on to say, in the interview with Galatta India, "She is a lovely girl. She is extremely loving and very kind and the best thing about her is that she is very giving. My brother has lucked out with her. Even she is very lucky.”
She also went on to add that Alia was a huge support system during Rishi Kapoor's passing, "She was a great support. She has been there at a bad time and she has been a part of it."
“We both were shattered. Ranbir and Alia used to come every single day. They both were amazing but when they would leave I would think of ways to make my mother happy and I would invite all my cousins just to pass the time so that she is happy, " she added about how much of a support all of the family was during Rishi Kapoor's passing and how she lived with her mom, Neetu Kapoor for a while where Ranbir and Alia came to visit every day.
She also opened up about how Ranbir is a reserved person. “That’s not a good thing. I am sure he has spoken to Alia about it. She was a great support. She has been there at a bad time and she has been a part of it. Ranbir doesn’t talk about his feelings, he doesn’t emote much off-screen. It was a difficult time.”
On the work front, Riddhima will soon be seen in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.
