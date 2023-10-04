'Hugely Irresponsible': Ricky Kej on Trevor Noah Cancelling His Bengaluru Shows

However, Kej opined on Wednesday, "While I do agree that there were many Event Management related problems in the Bengaluru show for @Trevornoah.. there is something known as a 'Soundcheck' and 'Venue recce' that every responsible and caring artist caries out before a show."

"If Trevor Noah really bothered about his ticket purchasing fans, then he would have made it a point to arrive earlier in the day (or previous night) and personally carried out a reconnaissance of the venue, tested out his microphone and ensured that the sound was optimum. I am sure he does that at other prestigious venues all over the world, and I am shocked to realize he did not bother to do this in Bengaluru. This is the artists responsibility. Every artist/comedian/band has personal sound requirements and preferences.. and to just show up for the event, without even checking your sound is hugely irresponsible. It was the audience that got punished in the process.. audiences that paid money and travelled to experience him," the musician added.