'Few Critics Couldn't Digest That I Played a Prince in Zubeidaa': Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee recalls that he traveled to Delhi at the age of 18 with a dream to join the National School of Drama (NSD). Even though that particular dream fell through, over 10 years of theatre made his the person he is today. In a conversation with The Quint, Bajpayee strolls down memory lane.

Even though the actor has several successful projects to his name now, his breakthrough role came with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya. The character of Bhiku Mhatre shot him to stardom.

Of Varma, the actor says, “He's always been a rebel. He never toes the line of the world and thinks very differently. In an industry that was driven by the box office and formula films, he had the guts to make an unconventional film on Mumbai mafia with absolute newcomers.”