Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Share First Glimpse of Their Baby Girl; See Pic

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Share First Glimpse of Their Baby Girl; See Pic

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child.</p></div>
i

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

advertisement

New parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared the first glimpse of their baby girl, thanking their fans for the love and well wishes. The couple posted the picture on 20 July.

The couple wrote, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed.
Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy.
So Thank you all for your love and blessings .."

The couple shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl. They said in a joint statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July.

Also Read'We Are Tickled Pink With Joy': Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT