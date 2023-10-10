Rhea Kapoor Criticises Trade Journalist For His Misogynistic Remarks On Her Film

Rhea Kapoor criticises Trade Journalist for making misogynistic remarks about her film.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Thank You For Coming producer Rhea Kapoor recently took to social media to criticise a trade journalist for allegedly "spewing misogynistic rhetoric and encouraging violence" against her film and co-producers.
Directed by Karan Boolani, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles. The coming-of-age drama explores the themes of love, friendship, and women's desire and pleasure with a witty take.
Sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram on 10 October, Kapoor wrote, "I've never read trade websites nor have they ever informed the films I choose to make. However, it has come to my attention that one so-called 'credible' trade journalist has been posting dangerous hate speech against myself and my co-producers. Admitting that he hasn't seen the film, he's angered by our message - Women's rejection of shame."
"Stating that these stories have no place in 'Hindi cinema', he spews misogynistic rhetoric and encourages violence against us. I was told to pay no attention to the ravings of an obviously unstable individual. So, you can imagine my disappointment when I learn that this person actually has some impact on the way our industry feels," she added.
The statement further read, "How are we ok with this? Not just ok, we're subscribing to it. Inspite of men like him, I cannot emphasise enough how much it means to me to have this film out there, loved and watched. The intent of this film was clear from the very beginning. To reject shame, reject your past traumas and embrace yourself just as you are. I won't walk this tightrope of what society is comfortable with me being anymore and for your sake, I hope you don't either. Thank you for coming."
Thank You for Coming is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd. It is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.
