Rhea Kapoor Criticises Trade Journalist For His Misogynistic Remarks On Her Film

Sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram on 10 October, Kapoor wrote, "I've never read trade websites nor have they ever informed the films I choose to make. However, it has come to my attention that one so-called 'credible' trade journalist has been posting dangerous hate speech against myself and my co-producers. Admitting that he hasn't seen the film, he's angered by our message - Women's rejection of shame."

"Stating that these stories have no place in 'Hindi cinema', he spews misogynistic rhetoric and encourages violence against us. I was told to pay no attention to the ravings of an obviously unstable individual. So, you can imagine my disappointment when I learn that this person actually has some impact on the way our industry feels," she added.

The statement further read, "How are we ok with this? Not just ok, we're subscribing to it. Inspite of men like him, I cannot emphasise enough how much it means to me to have this film out there, loved and watched. The intent of this film was clear from the very beginning. To reject shame, reject your past traumas and embrace yourself just as you are. I won't walk this tightrope of what society is comfortable with me being anymore and for your sake, I hope you don't either. Thank you for coming."