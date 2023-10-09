'Thank You For Coming' Box Office Day 3: Bhumi Pednekar Film Earns Rs 4.29 Crore

According to Sacnilk, Thank You For Coming earned Rs 80 lakh on its opening day. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 4.29 crore.

Directed by Karan Boolani, the film also features Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles.

The coming-of-age drama explores the themes of love, friendship, and women's desire and pleasure with a witty yet hilarious take.

The film also features Anil Kapoor in a cameo appearance.

Thank You for Coming is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd. It is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.