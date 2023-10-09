'Thank You For Coming' Box Office Day 3: Bhumi Pednekar Film Earns Rs 4.29 Crore

Shibani Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Dolly Singh in a still from Thank You For Coming.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, has witnessed a dull start in its opening weekend. The film, which hit the big screens on Friday, 6 October, reportedly earned Rs 1.67 crore on Sunday, 8 October.
The film clashed with the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj at the box office, which has so far collected Rs 12 crore.
According to Sacnilk, Thank You For Coming earned Rs 80 lakh on its opening day. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 4.29 crore.
Directed by Karan Boolani, the film also features Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles.
The coming-of-age drama explores the themes of love, friendship, and women's desire and pleasure with a witty yet hilarious take.
The film also features Anil Kapoor in a cameo appearance.
Thank You for Coming is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd. It is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.
