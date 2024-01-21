Rhea Chakraborty, SSR's Sister Remember Him on His 38th Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
On his 38th birth anniversary, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was remembered by his former girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. Both took to social media on Sunday to share posts dedicated to his memory. Sushant passed away in 2020.
On Sunday, Rhea posted an image of a cheerful Sushant on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a red heart emoji.
On the other hand, Sushant's sister Shweta shared a video of his happy moments. She wrote along with it, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever....infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3...2....1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput. Sushant Day #sushantmoon.”
The late actor came to the limelight after his performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. Sushant made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.
