Report: Rhea Chakraborty Returns From Hyderabad After Seeking Work

Actor Rhea Chakraborty had been in Hyderabad for the past few days seeking work. She was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on the way to the city. She reportedly went to Hyderabad to meet directors and producers who are interested in considering Rhea for some of their projects.
A source revealed, “After a massive storm hit her last year, Rhea is now trying to slowly put her life back together. She has been going door to door asking for work, trying to get to the point of leading a normal life. It is not easy, but she will have to do it."
Last year, Rhea Chakraborty was embroiled in the controversy surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Social media was filled with people asking for 'justice' which eventually resulted in a media trial against Rhea Chakraborty, from blaming her for 'black magic' to accusing her of 'abetment of suicide'. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had also arrested the actor after allegations of drug abuse arose surrounding the Rajput case.
This was just a part of the aforementioned 'storm' which some believe ruined Rhea's career, and she's since then found it difficult to land Bollywood projects. After not being able to sign any new projects in Mumbai, Rhea is reportedly looking for projects in the south Indian film industry.
Rumi Jafry's Chehre is supposed to mark Rhea's return to the screen but there was enough controversy surrounding that as well. After the poster of the film released, many fans questioned her absence from it. The trailer also featured Rhea for a very short amount of time which made many believed that she was being sidelined in the project.
Addressing the speculations, producer Anand Pandit had said that he wouldn’t be ‘swayed so easily’. “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre,” he said in an interview. The film was scheduled to release on 9 April but was postponed amidst the pandemic.
While there are no reports of her having signed any of the projects in Hyderabad, the source added, “In order to re-establish her life, she will have to start from the scratch.”
