Report: Rhea Chakraborty Returns From Hyderabad After Seeking Work

Rumi Jafry's Chehre is supposed to mark Rhea's return to the screen but there was enough controversy surrounding that as well. After the poster of the film released, many fans questioned her absence from it. The trailer also featured Rhea for a very short amount of time which made many believed that she was being sidelined in the project.

Addressing the speculations, producer Anand Pandit had said that he wouldn’t be ‘swayed so easily’. “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre,” he said in an interview. The film was scheduled to release on 9 April but was postponed amidst the pandemic.

While there are no reports of her having signed any of the projects in Hyderabad, the source added, “In order to re-establish her life, she will have to start from the scratch.”