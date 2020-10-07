Farhan Calls Out News Anchors For Putting Rhea Through 'Hell'

On Wednesday, 7 October, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on one lakh bail bond. Rhea has spent nearly a month in jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding an alleged drug link related to her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Welcoming the decision, actor Farhan Akhtar held news channels accountable for dragging Rhea through hell. "Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that".