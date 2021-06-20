Rhea Chakraborty Shares Father's Day Post: You're My Resilience

The picture dates back to the time when Rhea was a baby and her father can be seen holding her in his arms and there are Holi colours on their faces.

Rhea Chakraborty was embroiled in controversy after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Both Rhea and brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of an ongoing drug-related investigation into the Sushant case. Both were later released on bail.

Rhea had also shared a tribute for late Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. "I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me," she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty stars in the upcoming thriller Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.