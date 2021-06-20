Father's Day 2021: Celebs Share Heartfelt Messages for Their Dads

Happy Father’s Day 2021:Here's how celebrities wished their dads on Father's Day
Father's Day is celebrated in India and some other nations of third Sunday of June. People celebrated this day with their fathers in different ways.
Some buy them a gift, some cook for them, while some take them out for their favorite meal. Everyone celebrates this day in different ways, as everyone has different ways to express love for their fathers.
The day is observed to acknowledge the important role that our fathers play in our lives.
Many celebrities also celebrate this day with their dads and upload share memories and pictures with their fathers on social media handles. Some of them also write heartfelt messages for their fathers.
Actress Kajol uploaded a small collage clip on the occasion of Father's day
Shruti Haasan wishing Kamal Haasan on Father's Day
Actress Shruti Haasan tweeted a picture of her father Kamal Haasan, on the occasion of father's day. She wrote, "You are blessed if the person you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happen to be your parent !! Happy Father’s Day"
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana uploaded old nostalgic photos of his father and himself. He also wrote a brief heartfelt note about his father's contribution to what he is today.
Anupam Kher on Father's day
Actor Anupam Kher tweeted pictures of his father remembering him on the occasion Father's day.
Yami Gautam on Father's Day
Actress Yami Gautam, on the occasion of Father's Day, tweeted a beautiful picture with her dad clicked on her wedding day.
Mahesh Babu on Father's day
Actor Mahesh Babu also tweeted a picture with his dad saying that he was "My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration..."
Anil Kapoor on Father's day
Actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture of his father thanking him for everything, on the occasion of Father's day.
Actress Janhvi Kapoor also uploaded a series of pictures with her dad on the occasion of Father's Day. "I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter," said Janhvi.
Published: 20 Jun 2021,10:06 AM IST