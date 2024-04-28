Shyam Benegal’s 'Manthan' Restored; Set To Be Screened At Cannes

In May, the 77th Cannes Film Festival will feature the restored edition of Shyam Benegal's acclaimed 1976 film, Manthan. This award-winning feature is centred around Dr Verghese Kurien's groundbreaking milk cooperative movement, known as the White Revolution in India.

Produced by five lakh dairy farmers associated with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which operates under the renowned Amul brand, the film depicts the inspiring narrative of collective effort and innovation in the dairy industry.