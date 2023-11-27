Renowned Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Critical and On Ventilator Support: Report

As per reports, Bal had been in and out of hospitals and rehab for alcohol abuse and consequent health issues. The designer was admitted to Medanta Hospital in a critical condition last year, in November. Actor Arjun Rampal reportedly paid a visit to Bal.

A close friend of the designer told Hindustan Times in an interview from 6-7 months ago, "Gudda is in very bad shape. He was almost dead in November. The doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system when his friends took him to the hospital."

In February 2010, Bal had reportedly undergone an emergency angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.

Bal was recognised as the 'Iconic Fashion Designer of the Country' by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards in 2020.