I Am Back: Remo D'Souza Returns Home from Hospital

Remo D'Souza has returned home after a week's stay in hospital following a heart attack. The choreographer posted a video of himself standing amongst celebratory balloons in his living room and giving a thumbs up to the camera. "Thank you for all the love, prayers and blessings. I am back," he wrote.
Remo D'Souza was admitted to the intensive care unit at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on 11 December. Doctors said in a statement to the media that he was stable and was being kept under observation. His wife Lizelle D'Souza told The Indian Express that he had a blockage and had to undergo an angiography. She later shared a video of him sitting in a chair in the hospital and tapping his feet along to some music and thanked fans for their prayers for his speedy recovery.
Wishes from fans and members of the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, have poured in for Remo. Actors Rahul Dev, Aamir Ali, director Ahmed Khan and dancer Salman Yusuff Khan, who acted in Remo’s films ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and Street Dancer 3D, were seen visiting him in hospital.
