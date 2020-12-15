Remo D'Souza Poses for Photo in Hospital; Flexes Bicep

Television actor Aamir Ali dropped by to visit Remo D'Souza who is recuperating at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He posted a series of Instagram photos of Remo standing in a dressing gown with his back to the camera and flexing his bicep. His caption, which read, "My brother is back," suggested that the choreographer is on the mend.
Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on 11 December. In a statement to The Indian Express, his wife Lizelle D'Souza said that he had a blockage and had to undergo an angiography. She later shared a video of him sitting in a chair in the hospital and tapping his feet along to some music and thanked fans for their prayers for his speedy recovery.
Fans and industry colleagues, including Amitabh Bachchan, have sent Remo their best wishes over social media. Retweeting a video clip shared by a fan the veteran actor wrote, "Get well Remo... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."
