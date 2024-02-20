'My Brother Converted to Islam': Vikrant Massey Calls Religion 'Man Made'

Actor Vikrant Massey has opened up about his family including his elder brother Moeen who converted to Islam.
Actor Vikrant Massey in a recent interview opened up about his religiously diverse family. He shared stories about how his brother converted to Islam when he was 17 and his parents supported his decision. However, despite being witness to a family which follows different religious faiths, he called, religion "mad made.".
He also opened up about how his mother was a Sikh and his father is a "church-going Christian".
In an interview on the show Unfiltered with Samdish, he shared,
He also went on to add, “My father was questioned by my extended relatives about how he could ‘allow’ that (brother’s conversion). He said that was none of their business. ‘He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants.’ After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made.”
Vikrant is the son of Jolly Massey and Meena Massey. He tied the knot with Sheetal Thakur in 2022. Recently, they welcomed a son.
