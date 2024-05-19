In the 90s, Female Actors Would Do More Films Due to the Pay Gap: Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon talks about her latest projects, working with Salman Khan, Govinda, Kader Khan, and more.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Raveena Tandon is one of the most popular actors from 90s Bollywood and her return to the screens with her OTT projects has proved that the stardom hasn’t faded. The Quint sat down with the star to talk about her journey as an actor, why she signed her first film alongside Salman Khan, dealing with gossip magazines in the 90s, her relationship with her kids, and much more.
Speaking about her debut film Patthar Ke Phool, the actor said,
As of May 2024, Raveena Tandon has had three OTT releases, namely Aranyak, Karmma Calling, and Patna Shuklla. Tandon believes that OTT has created a space for more ‘believable and identifiable stories’.
“That is what I’m enjoying doing. There were times, in the late 90s, where I would stop in the middle of a scene and ask myself, ‘Am I really saying this ridiculous stuff?’ I would question my own sensibilities. The sensibilities are matching now. Maybe I was always more inclined towards the kind of work I’m doing now,” the actor added.
Tandon went on to talk about how female actors would do more movies to balance out the pay gap, how her childhood influenced the way she parents, and more.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)