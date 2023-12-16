'Feel More Confident Taking Our Films to Theatres Because of SRK': Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal sits down with The Quint to discuss his journey as a dancer, his foray into films, the critical acclaim for his film Kill, working with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, his gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and much more.

Talking about his decision to become a dancer, Juyal recalls, "It was time for my board exams and there was also a dance competition at the same time. I told my father, 'I'll focus on my studies now' but I caught a train secretly and came to Mumbai. Then I went to the audition but didn't get selected."

Juyal goes on to talk about his friendship with Varun Dhawan and how the latter always calls him when he wants to "do time pass in life".

When asked about his character Phani in Kill, Juyal says, "I added my own nuances to the character; made some creative choices. He is a really charismatic villain; he has his own style. Like Joker had an own charisma to him when Heath Ledger played the character."

The actor also talks about working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and why he decided to take a break from hosting reality TV.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan