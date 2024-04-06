Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Have a Blast At Taylor Swift's Concert; See Post

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani attended Taylor Swift's concert recently.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her recent trip to Singapore with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The mother-daughter duo attended Taylor Swift's concert and had a blast. Raveena shared pictures and videos of their vacation.
Sharing them the actor wrote, “Just mom daughter things. My girls, BFFs. @taylorswift The Eras Tour Singapore by @rashathadani.” They can be seen dancing to Taylor's songs. In one video, Rasha is seen singing along to 'Love Story.'
