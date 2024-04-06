Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Have a Blast At Taylor Swift's Concert; See Post

Raveena Tandon, Daughter Rasha Have a Blast At Taylor Swift's Concert; See Post

Raveena shared pictures and videos from the vacation on Instagram.
Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani attended Taylor Swift's concert recently.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her recent trip to Singapore with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The mother-daughter duo attended Taylor Swift's concert and had a blast. Raveena shared pictures and videos of their vacation.

Sharing them the actor wrote, “Just mom daughter things. My girls, BFFs. @taylorswift The Eras Tour Singapore by @rashathadani.” They can be seen dancing to Taylor's songs. In one video, Rasha is seen singing along to 'Love Story.'

