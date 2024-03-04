Rashmika Mandanna Turns Presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took on the role of presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.
(Photo: X)
Actor Rashmika Mandanna took on the role of presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, a significant recognition for anime accomplishments. During the event, she revealed the nominees for the Best Art Design Award, with the widely-loved anime series Demon Slayer emerging as the winner.
Take a look at the video:
She also shared some photos from her time in Japan. She wrote, "Japan was a place I’ve dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!! "
"Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It’s amazing," she added.
Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule.
