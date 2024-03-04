Rashmika Mandanna Turns Presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rashmika Mandanna Turns Presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Rashmika Mandanna announced Best Art Direction award at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.
Published:

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took on the role of presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

(Photo: X)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took on the role of presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, a significant recognition for anime accomplishments. During the event, she revealed the nominees for the Best Art Design Award, with the widely-loved anime series Demon Slayer emerging as the winner.

Take a look at the video:

She also shared some photos from her time in Japan. She wrote, "Japan was a place I’ve dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!! "

"Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It’s amazing," she added.

Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule.

