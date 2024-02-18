'Escaped Death': Rashmika Mandanna After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Rashmika and Shraddha were on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The flight was forced to return to the ground after 30 minutes due to unforeseen technical issues. No one was injured in the incident.

A Vistara spokesperson has finally commented on the matter and said, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai.

The aircraft underwent necessary checks before resuming operations. In the meantime, an alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers including offering them refreshments. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. At Vistara, the safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us,” they added.