Rashmika Mandanna Joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Opposite Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to announce that she has joined Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal. She shared a post from T-Series and wrote, "Good day comes with the good news."
Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Parineeti Chopra was earlier supposedly cast opposite the actor. Vanga welcomed Rashmika to his film and wrote, "Happy Ugadi, people. We welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the world of Animal to play Geetanjali."
The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and is jointly produced by T-Series, Cine1Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures.
Ranbir also stars in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Rashmika is a part of Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.
