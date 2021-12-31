5 Years in the Industry: Rashmika Mandanna Lists the 9 Things She Has Learnt

She started the list with, “Time is flying by too fast make memories each day…” and “How to be truly genuinely happy from the bottom of the heart .. I am happy…” Rashmika added that she realised ‘nothing in life is easy’ and one must ‘always keep fighting’ for the things they want.

“But also be patient.. wait be patient.. things will take its place.. it’s might be hard and taxing but be patient and calm also,” the actor wrote, adding, “Other people always have something to teach you.. so always be open to learn.. you should be able to unlearn and learn many things…”

After her list, she wrote, “I'll keep going on and on... I'll speak of all of this one day but for now... these.”

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 with Kirik Party which was a commercial success. The role also won her the SIIMA Award for ‘Best Debut Actress’. Rashmika's film Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 with Allu Arjun released on 17 December in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

The actor also has two Bollywood films lined up for release, namely, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.