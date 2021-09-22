Remember This Line: Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Troll’s ‘Mard Ki Body’ Comment

Netizen trolled Taapsee Pannu saying she has a manly physique, Taapsee hits back.
(Photo courtesy : Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu is not just known for her skill as an actor, but also for her befitting replies to Twitter trolls. The Pink actor went through a physical transformation for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, wherein she plays an athlete.
Reacting to a picture of Taapsee, a Twitter user wrote, "Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai. (This person with a man's body can only be Taapsee Pannu)"
Taapsee responded with, "All I will say is. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment."
Several other users also reacted to the comment with some showing their support for Taapsee. One user asked, “You really think your body being referred to as "mard ki body" is a line to remember?” to which Taapsee replied, “Yes it is. Wait till 23rd you will know why I want everyone who says or thinks this to remember their line. P.S - you will also remember u bothered to write this to me :)"
Actor Lakshmi Manchu took a stand for Taapsee, and wrote, “@taapsee Hard for them to see a woman so strong in every capacity. More power to you my friend for always saying what’s need to be said!”
Here are some other reactions:
On 20 September, Taapsee Pannu shared the poster for her upcoming film, along with the release date. Rashmi Rocket will premiere on Zee5 on 15 October. Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5."
Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Neha Anand. The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.
Published: 22 Sep 2021,03:48 PM IST