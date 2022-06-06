'Shameful': Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar Call Out Ad For Promoting Rape Culture

Farhan Akhtar & Priyanka Chopra
(Photo: Twitter)
Recently, two advertisements by the brand Layer’r are facing severe backlash for "promoting rape".Many celebrities took to social media to condemn the perfume advertisements which openly promoted rape culture. Priyanka Chopra to Farhan Akhtar all took to social media to express their disgust over the ads in question.
The perfume brand, Layer’r, used gang rape as sexual innuendo to promote their perfume for men. ASCI took immediate action against the ad and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad.
Richa openly spoke against the ad, stating, "This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they’re serving."
Priyanka also took to twitter to speak against the advertisement in question meaning, "Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!"
Priyanka Chopra
Farhan also called the ad "tastless", writing, "What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads..!! Shameful."
Swara Bhaskar also went on to talk about the culture of rape in India and condemned the "cool-ifying" of "rape" & "gangrape."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)