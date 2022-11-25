Ranveer Singh Unveils First Look of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'
(Photo: Instagram)
Rohit Shetty dropped the first look for his film Cirkus. The director will also be producing the film. Ranveer Singh is the lead star of the film. Rohit Shetty has treated fans to a glimpse of the lead actors. The filmmaker has released a teaser video of sorts that features individual posters of the cast, who all look at ease in their characters.
The film is all set to release this Christmas. The director took to Instagram to write, "Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!!"
Ranveer features in a double role alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Ranveer features in a double role alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee. The trailer of the film is all set to release next week.
