Ranveer Singh Picks His Premier League Favourites, Including Manchester United!

Premier League ambassador Ranveer Singh picked his favourites, across the 30 years of the league.
(Photo: The Quint)
As the Premier League celebrates its 30 years, their ambassador in India Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh spoke to The Quint about his favourites from the league across the decades.
A well-known Arsenal fan, Ranveer admitted Manchester United perhaps have had the greatest legacy in the league's history.
'Anyone who knows me, may perhaps know I’m a die-hard Arsenal fan so it pains me to say this but it has to be Manchester United. Ever since I started watching the Premier League, Manchester United has always been at the top of the heap,' he said.
'I think a lot of if has to do with Sir Alex Ferguson and his consistency as a Manager- the culture he brought to the club. His entire tenure, I feel, was Manchester United’s greatest period,' he added.
