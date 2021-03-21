Ranveer Singh Makes More Than a Fashion Statement In Ripped Jeans

Actor Ranveer Singh posted a few pictures of himself in ripped jeans on his Instagram on Sunday. Though Ranveer did not post any message along with his photos, the ripped jeans does remind us of the recent online storm over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s statement. Uttarakhand’s newly appointed CM, Rawat had passed a sexist comment recently on how women should not wear ripped jeans, following this women flooded Twitter with pictures of them in ripped jeans.
The CM made the controversial remark while addressing a child substance abuse workshop in the state. Tirath Singh spoke about an NGO worker who wore ripped jeans and sat next to him along with her kids on a flight. Describing his conversation with her he said, “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values you will teach?”
After the report of Rawat’s comments came out in the news, several women posted their pictures wearing ripped jeans to make a statement. The Uttarakhand CM was one of the top 20 trending hashtags on Twitter after the news broke earlier this week. Several people including celebrities spoke up to criticise Rawat’s statements with more than 6400 tweets.
After facing the heat over his “ripped jeans” comment, Tirath Singh on Friday apologised for the remark if it has hurt anybody. But he also reiterated his objection to the attire. He clarified that while he has no objection to jeans, but wearing “torn” ones is “not right”.
While Ranveer Singh’s photos may just be a fashion statement, it surely is timely.
