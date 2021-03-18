Gul Panag Wears Ripped Jeans in Response to U'khand CM's Remarks

After Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, actor Gul Panag and singer Sona Mohapatra have also joined in in calling out Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat for his remarks about women wearing ripped jeans.

Gul Panag took to Twitter to post a photo of her wearing ripped jeans. "Takes out ripped jeans", she wrote.