Gul Panag Wears Ripped Jeans in Response to U'khand CM's Remarks

Gul Panag calls out Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, actor Gul Panag and singer Sona Mohapatra have also joined in in calling out Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat for his remarks about women wearing ripped jeans.
Gul Panag took to Twitter to post a photo of her wearing ripped jeans. "Takes out ripped jeans", she wrote.
Sona Mohapatra also posted a couple of photos of her wearing a ripped T-shirt. "I don’t wear jeans owing to the humidity & heat here but happy for this ripped T shirt with my संस्कारी घुटना’s showing!.. & #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don’t need anyone’s permission in #India . We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha!", she wrote.
At an event Rawat had said, "Wearing ripped jeans and showing knees in the race towards Westernization is the lesson being taught to kids these days. Where is this coming from?” He related a story about meeting a mother wearing ripped jeans saying. “This woman runs an NGO and goes out into society like this? What kind of culture does that propagate?”
Published: undefined