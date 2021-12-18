Ranveer Singh Shines in a Blue Suit at Manager's Wedding in Goa; See Pics

Ranveer Singh at his manager's wedding in Goa.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh attended his manager Susan Rodrigues’ wedding in Goa in a stunning blue velvet suit, similar to the groom. Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared pictures from Susan’s wedding at the St. Alex Church in Calangute, on social media. In one picture, Ranveer can be seen kissing Susan on the forehead as the duo stand next to the groom Stefan Borges.
Nitasha captioned the picture, “Susan weds Stefan #wedding #church #churchwedding #love #ranveesingh #reunion.” Nitasha posted a picture of herself with Ranveer with the note, “Can you tell we belong together?’ Susan also shared glimpses from the wedding on her Instagram stories.
Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the promotions for his film 83. Ranveer and co-star Deepika Padukone attended the world premiere of the film at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the story of India’s triumph at the World Cup in 1983.
After the premiere, Ranveer and Deepika, who is also a co-producer on the film, left for Dubai. Several fan pages have shared pictures and videos from their trip including one where the couple can be seen holding hands as they watched the 83 trailer play out on the Burj Khalifa.
Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone stars as his wife Romi Bhatia. 83 also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, and Chirag Patil among others.
