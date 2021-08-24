Watch: Ranveer Singh Performs For Deepika Padukone at His Mom's Birthday Bash

Ranveer Singh performs for Deepika Padukone at his mother's birthday party.
(Photo courtesy: Instagram)
Videos from Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavani's birthday party have surfaced on the internet. On Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika were clicked as they made their way to the party.
In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen staging a performance for Deepika. Wearing a vest and ripped jeans, the actor dances to his hit song 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' from Befikre.
In another video, Ranveer can be seen dancing to 'Khalibali' from Padmaavat and 'Dil Chori' from Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. For 'Dil Chori', Ranveer's mother accompanied him.
Here are some more videos from the party.
Ranveer's mom's birthday party was reportedly held at a restaurant in Mumbai. Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone were also present.
Published: 24 Aug 2021,12:13 PM IST