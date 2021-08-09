25 Years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Deepika, Ranveer Pen Heartfelt Messages

Deepika took to Instagram to share a long note thanking Bhansali for giving her golden opportunities to work with him. The actor began by writing, "9th November, 2007.My debut film Om Shanti Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am…I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough…to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse".

"Fast forward to 2012.I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed.I received a call from my management saying “Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you”. I said, ”What?!”. They said, “Yes!He is doing a film and would really like to meet you”. “I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can’t get out of bed right now!” I said.The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!

What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short an ‘iconic partnership’ I believe.And together we’ve created ‘iconic characters’.Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever!", she added.