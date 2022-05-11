Ranveer Singh Recalls Walking Into YRF for the 1st Time & Meeting Anushka Sharma

Ranveer, is known for his unique, sometimes over-the-top, outfits. Talking about the clothes he has been wearing during Jayesbhai Jordaar promotions, Ranveer said, “My stylist asked me what I would like to wear during promotions, I told her it's a colourful and a happy film so she should keep that in mind. Less monochromes and a more vibrant palette and this is as good as it gets.”

The actor further revealed that he doesn’t leave his home without a speaker because it’s ‘like a portable disco' so he can 'take the party wherever you go’.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The movie will release theatrically on 13 May.