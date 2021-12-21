'Only Kapil Dev on Screen,' Suniel, Rhea Chakraborty React to Ranveer Singh's 83

The actor added, “Sheer belief. That’s what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that’s a personal tale. The tears are real.”

Rhea Chakraborty called the film ‘brilliant’ and wrote, “Watched #83THEFILM yesterday. Absolutely loved the film. @kabirkhankk sir you have given us a masterpiece . @ranveerSingh I have no words for you . You are so good ! @saqibsaleem you rockstar . Loved your performance . Hats off to the entire cast and crew. Thankyou @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SAJIDNADIADWALA. Please go watch the film . It’s brilliant.”