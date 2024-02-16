Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Valuable Life Lesson That He Learned From Mukesh Ambani

According to a report by Hindustan Times, in his acceptance speech, the Barfi! actor said, "I have three simple goals in life. My first goal is to do meaningful work with humility. I took a lot of inspiration from Mukesh bhai (brother), who has always told me, ‘Keep your head down and continue to work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart.'"

"My second goal is to become a good person. I want to become a good son, a good father, a good husband, a brother and friend. Third, and most important, I want to be a good citizen. I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar, and such awards mean a lot to me," Ranbir added.

The actor welcomed his first child, a daughter named Raha, with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Alia and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.