‘Grateful, Excited, Nervous, Terrified’: Ranbir Kapoor on Becoming a Father Soon

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy in June.
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had announced their pregnancy on social media in June but several people had theorised that it was a promotional stunt for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Talking about the same, Ranbir told a media outlet that the couple’s personal life has nothing to do with their work life.
Ranbir told Hindustan Times, “Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world, because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it.”
When asked if his marriage and the following chapter of his life compelled him to start a social media presence, the actor said, “No, it didn’t compel me at all. I’m very happy at the place I’m at in my life. And there was no other idea of joining social media. My stand is the same as it’s been in the last few years.”
Ranbir Kapoor also told PTI that he feels ‘grateful, excited, nervous, and terrified’ about becoming a father.
The actor also said that he doesn’t ‘regret’ any of his films, “I am always conscious because I know society gets impacted by it. I will not do anything to belittle anyone or anybody for the sake of entertainment. That's my personality. I don't regret or (feel) ashamed of any film that I have done. I don't think there is any film that I would like to shield them (kids) from.”
Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot in April, will be seen on-screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is slated for release on 9 September.
