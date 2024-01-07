Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to 'Animal' Receiving Criticism From a 'Section of People'

The director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the other hand, went on to say, “Every character was very special and striking in the film and it happened because of everybody’s hard work. Thank you to the producer, lyricist, musicians, and thank you everyone."

Meanwhile, as part of their review, The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Animal feels like Vanga’s effort to look at the criticism leveled at Kabir Singh and say, ‘This is just the beginning’. There is an interesting premise there – to unpack masculinity in a father-son relationship where one views the other as a hero and the other views him as a liability. But beyond this premise, the story is close to paper-thin."

Animal also starred Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna.