Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor & Others Wish Ranbir Kapoor on His Birthday

Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday and his friends and family shared birthday wishes for the actor on social media. Ranbir was spotted in Jodhpur on Monday with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Alia posted a picture of the two sitting on a beach with the caption, “happy birthday my life.”
Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor and he also had a request for Alia. He wrote in the caption, “This picture only reminds me that I need better pictures with the birthday boy... @aliaabhatt I think you must do the needful ma’am... PS - Also just realised my confidence at 21 knew no bounds just see my chest flaunting abilities!!!”
Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with ‘heartbeat’ Ranbir, Alia, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and wrote, “Happy birthday my Hearbeat. love n blessings in abundance.”
Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan also wished Ranbir, "Happy Birthday sweet soul ! May you be forever blessed. Love you."
Ranbir’s sister Riddhima wished her ‘rockstar bro’, with the caption, “Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni picked a perfect frame for the occasion. “To my "rockstar” bro -Here's wishing you a very happy birthday. We love you so much,” her caption read. She also added a hashtag, “younger but wiser”.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and her elder son Taimur to wish the Barfi actor a happy birthday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined