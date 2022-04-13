Ranbir & Alia to Get Married on 14 April, Confirms Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot on 14 April, Neetu Kapoor has confirmed. Preparations are in full swing for the wedding. The mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday, 13 April, at Ranbir's house in Mumbai's Bandra. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and other friends and relatives were part of the festivities.

Speaking to reporters, Neetu and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news.