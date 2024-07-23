Rana Daggubati Begins Shooting For 'Rana Naidu' 2

Netflix has announced that production has begun for Season 2 of the popular series Rana Naidu. The video was released on 23 July.

A behind-the-scenes video shows Rana Daggubati as the intense Rana Naidu and Venkatesh Daggubati performing a thrilling bike scene as Naga Naidu. The clip also reveals Arjun Rampal joining the cast for the new season.