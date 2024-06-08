Media Legend Ramoji Rao, Founder Of Ramoji Film City, Dies Aged 87

Ramoji Film City Founder Ramoji Rao passes away at 87.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, passed away on Saturday. He was 87. According to ANI, Ramoji was undergoing treatment at the Star Hospital in Hyderabad.
In 1974, Rao had launched the newspaper Eenadu and was also the head of the ETV Network channels. The production house Usha Kiran Movies and the distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors are both Rao’s ventures.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at Rao's passing and wrote, "The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films."
He added, “Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”
Telangana CM, Revanth Reddy, also posted a tribute for Rao on social media.
People across the film industry have also posted tributes and expressed their condolences after the media baron's demise.
Actor Allu Arjun wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of #RamojiRao Garu, a pioneer and an inspiring visionary whom I deeply respect. I feel his aura every time I shoot at #RFC. His unparalleled contributions to the media, cinema, and many other industries will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace."
Actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote that Rao's 'legacy will continue to inspire many'. "Deeply saddened by the passing of #RamojiRao garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. His legacy will continue to inspire many. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Aggarwal wrote.
As a producer, Rao won the National Film Award for ‘Best Feature Film in Telugu’ for Nuvve Kavali. In 2016, he was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.
