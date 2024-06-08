Media Legend Ramoji Rao, Founder Of Ramoji Film City, Dies Aged 87

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, passed away on Saturday. He was 87. According to ANI, Ramoji was undergoing treatment at the Star Hospital in Hyderabad.

In 1974, Rao had launched the newspaper Eenadu and was also the head of the ETV Network channels. The production house Usha Kiran Movies and the distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors are both Rao’s ventures.