'KGF: Chapter 2': Yash Talks About His Alternative Look That Never Made It

Can you imagine any other look of Yash in KGF?
After the success of Kannada film KGF.: Chapter 1, actor Yash is all set for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The film gets a pan India release on 14 April in five different languages. The Quint spoke to the actor and filmmaker Prashanth Neel who revealed the moment he realised that KGF was a blockbuster. Yash whose long hair and beard have become a style statement tells us about the clean-shaven, trimmed hair look that was almost locked for the film.
KGF: Chapter 2 is a continuation of the first part. The filmmaker opens up about why he chose to divide the film into two parts and whose idea it was to dub the film in five languages.
Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the film and the filmmaker tells us how he was cast and the inspiration behind his look.