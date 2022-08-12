Raksha Bandhan Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer Opens to Dismal Numbers

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan collected around ₹8 crores on its first day according to Box Office India. Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai. The Akshay-starrer film also stars Bhumi Pednekar who had previously worked with him on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The release of the film clashed with the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.
The story is said to follow Akshay Kumar's character as he attempts to find husbands for his sisters. He too is in love but is unable to marry his lover as he struggles to find the right matches for his respective sisters.
The film opened with mixed reviews. Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur play Akshay's sisters in the film.
Akshay's earlier films Bachchhan Paandey opened at ₹13.25 crore and Samrat Prithviraj opened at ₹10.7 crore according to report by Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha opened with ₹10-11 crore which is lower than expected for a film of its stature.
