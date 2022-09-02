Comedian Raju Srivastava Runs High Fever, Put On Ventilator Support Again

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Comedian Raju Srivastava Runs High Fever, Put On Ventilator Support Again

Phelian
Celebrities
Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is put back on ventilator support after running a high fever.

(Image Courtesy: Google) 

Comedian and actor, Raju Srivastava has been battling poor health conditions since his hospitalization last month.

Originally admitted for suffering a heart attack on 10 August, he has been put back on ventilator support after running a high fever, as per a report by The Times of India.

According to reports, doctors have been asked to monitor him closely, after he ran a fever above 100 degrees. Prior to these recent developments, he was reportedly responding well to his treatments. He was even able to breathe in 80-90% oxygen by himself.

