Raju Srivastav Funeral: Comedian's Family Performs His Last Rites in New Delhi

Raju Srivastav's funeral took place in New Delhi on Thursday.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Popular comedian Raju Srivastav passed away on Wednesday morning (21 September), at the age of 58. The comedian suffered a severe cardiac in August and was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital for over a month, where he breathed his last.
Srivastav's funeral took place on Thursday morning, at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat, where his family members performed his final rites, and bid their tearful goodbyes to the comedian.
The stand up comic's colleagues and friends, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal also paid their tributes to him at the funeral. Many others including PM Narendra Modi, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar offered their condolences to the comedian's family upon hearing the news.
Srivastav had been admitted to AIIMS' Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and was kept on life support, for several days following the heart attack. The comedian also underwent an angioplasty the same day.
Just a couple of days ago, the comedian's family had reported that he was showing some signs of improvements in his health, and urged his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.
Srivastav's cousin, Ashok Srivastav had shared in a statement in August, "He was doing his routine excercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS Hospital."
Srivastav became a household name when it came to stand up comedy, after he appeared on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He won people's hearts with his relatable skits and his hilarious alter ego, Gajodhar.
Srivastav featured in several Bollywood films like Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya, Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar, and Bombay to Goa. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss.
