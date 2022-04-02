Rajkummar Rao's PAN Card Used in Loan Fraud

Rajkummar Rao.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to inform that he has been a victim of fraud, wherein his PAN card was misused to take a loan in his name. The actor claimed that because of the fraud, his credit score was affected. He asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.
"#FraudAlert My PAN card has been misused and a small loan of ₹ 2,500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rajkummar tweeted. CIBIL is yet to respond.
