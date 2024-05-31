Janhvi-Rajkummar's 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Delivers 2024's Biggest Advance Ticket Sales

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr and Mrs Mahi hit the big screens on 31 May. Ahead of the film's release, it delivered the biggest advance ticket sales of 2024, beating films like Fighter, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Shaitaan.

The sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma, recorded a total sale of 2.15 lakh tickets, according to a report by Pinkvilla. Moreover, on Cinema Lovers Day on 31 May, the Multiplex Association of India announced that all the tickets will be priced at Rs 99 only to boost foothalls in cinema halls, including major chains like Cinepolis and PVR-INOX.