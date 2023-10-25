Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rajinikanth Shares Pic With 'Mentor' Amitabh Bachchan From 'Thalaivar 170' Sets

Rajinikanth Shares Pic With 'Mentor' Amitabh Bachchan From 'Thalaivar 170' Sets

"My heart is thumping with joy," wrote Rajinikanth on X (formerly Twitter).
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Rajinikanth shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajinikanth shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth are reuniting after 33 years for their upcoming film, Thalaivar 170. To announce the news, the Jailer actor took to social media to share a picture of himself with his "mentor," Big B, from the film's sets.

Also Read'My Idol, My Hero': Abhishek, Shweta Wish Amitabh Bachchan on His Birthday

Rajinikanth wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy! #Thalaivar170."

Have a look at his post here:

Thalaivar 170 will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, who previously helmed Jai Bhim. Lyca Productions announced the news of Big B's addition to the project earlier this month. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Jawan fame Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the Tamil film. Thalaivar 170 will be produced by Subaskaran.

Big B and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, which was helmed by Mukul Anand.

Also Read'My Idol, My Hero': Abhishek, Shweta Wish Amitabh Bachchan on His Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT