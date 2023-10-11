Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'No One Can Fill Your Big Shoes': Shweta & Others Wish Amitabh Bachchan on B'Day

Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on 11 October.
Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on 11 October much to the excitement of his fans. The actor's family members also took to social media to wish the ace-actor. From Shweta Bachchan to Navya Naveli, everyone took to social media to wish him on his big day.

Navya Naveli took to her Instagram to share stories about her grandad simply writing "Happy Birthday Nana."

She also posted a second story.

Shweta, on the other hand, wrote "Happy 81st Birthday Papa Big Shoes (and hugs) no one can manage to fill".

On the work front, the veteran actor will also soon be seen in films like Ganapath and Kalki 2898. The latter stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in leading roles while Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

