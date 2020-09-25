Rajinikanth, Salman, Others Mourn Demise of SP Balasubhramanyam

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1:04 pm on Friday, 25 September, in Chennai after being hospitalised for over a month. His son SP Charan confirmed the news. SPB was 74.
From Rajinikanth to Salman Khan, condolences poured in for Balasubrahmanyam from the film industry. Salman took to Twitter to write, "Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP".
Rajinikanth shared a video remembering the veteran singer.
Actor Mohanlal tweeted, "A true loss to the world of Music...Heart breaking ... May his soul Rest in Peace".
Recalling memories of the songs sung with him, Lata Mangeshkar mourned the singer's demise.
Riteish Deshmukh thanked the legendary singer for his music and the legacy that he has left behind.
Here's how other celebrities paid their tributes:
Published: 25 Sep 2020,03:58 PM IST